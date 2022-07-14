COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,021 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours were 1,021. They were found in 5,586 tests, which means that 18.27 of them were positive, according to the data from the United Information Portal. Of the cases for the day, 62.39 percent were among unvaccinated people.
Two people died, one of them was not vaccinated.
85 people were hospitalized with covid, and 64 percent of them were not vaccinated. The number of those in intensive care units remains stable - according to the latest data, they are 39 people. Yesterday there were 40. Those treated for the last 24 hours are 376. 3,644 vaccines were administered.
