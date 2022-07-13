Bulgaria is a beautiful country with a rich culture and history. It has many natural beauties, sights, monuments, and places worth seeing. The summer season is here, and most tourists are looking for a place to relax and maybe play their favorite online casino games at casinònonaams.com. Then, it's time to visit Bulgaria. We have created a list of the most visited places in Bulgaria this summer, so you know where to go.

Resort “Balkan”

The resort is located in the village of Dolni Chiflik. It is a quiet area far from the city's hustle and bustle. The resort has a swimming pool, restaurant, bar, playground, and tennis court. Moreover, the surrounding area is beautiful, with mountains as a backdrop, and it’s also possible to go hiking nearby or visit other towns by car.

You can spend your days relaxing on the beach and enjoying lots of fun activities like swimming in their large heated outdoor pool (we recommend you arrive early). Also, playing tennis or taking part in aqua aerobics classes that take place daily at 9 am each morning (these are included in the price).

Zdravets beach

If you are looking for the most visited beaches in Bulgaria, then Zdravets beach is the place to be! Located in the southern part of Bulgaria and within the municipality of Zdravets, this beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

What makes this beach so special? It has everything from great food and drinks to fun activities like swimming and hiking.

The old town of Nessebar

In the ancient Greek colony of Mesembria, you will find a well-preserved old town with many attractions. It's one of many wonderful places in Bulgaria to be visited this summer.

The Old Town has a rich history and culture, which UNESCO preserves as an intangible cultural heritage site.

There are many restaurants, cafes, and hotels in Nessebar. The variety of shops also makes it an ideal destination for shopping lovers.

If you enjoy spending your evenings drinking wine at the bar or having dinner with friends while looking out over the sea - Nessebar is just what you need!

Port of Varna

The port is located on the Black Sea in the city of Varna. Bulgaria's largest port is the most important for passenger traffic. The second most important cargo traffic goes through here, after Burgas. The Port of Varna also has a container terminal and oil products terminal, among the largest in Eastern Europe. It is also one of Bulgaria's biggest grain terminals and an oil refinery that can handle up to 1 million tons per year.

Sozopol Art Gallery

Sozopol Art Gallery is a nice place to visit in Bulgaria. It's located in the center of Sozopol, next to its main square. The gallery has an extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, and other artworks by Bulgarian masters such as Georgi Hristov and Nikola Nikolov. You can see some of their work from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM every day (except Mondays). There is also a cafe where you can grab lunch or coffee before exploring the gallery further.