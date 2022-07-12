Bulgaria: Natural Gas will Go Up in Price by 32%

Natural gas to rise in price by 32% retroactively from July 1, decided the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) in a closed session.

The open meeting at EWRC lasted only 5 minutes, at which the requested increase by "Bulgargaz" of the blue fuel retroactively from July 1st by 32% or BGN 186 per megawatt-hour was to be discussed.

The head of the regulator explained that this is necessary because of the complicated international market situation resulting from the war in Ukraine and disrupted supplies to the old continent.

/BNT