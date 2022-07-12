Greece is expecting a New Covid Peak between July 15 and 25

Greece is moving towards the peak of the contagion wave with Omicron variants. About 400 patients a day are admitted to hospitals, but the percentage of people with severe symptoms and deaths is low, according to the health ministry in Athens.

Between July 15th and 25th, the peak of the wave of infected with the new variant of Omicron is expected.

These are the conclusions of the specialists in Greece. They indicate that the number of new infections could reach 25,000 per day. From the end of July, there will be a gradual decline in the spread of the virus. Until then, doctors recommend wearing masks outdoors in public places where many people gather and it is not possible to keep a distance.

“In this wave, people are infected outdoors, not in closed public places, which practically do not work in the summer in Greece”, Health Minister Plevris emphasized in a statement.

Greece will not return any restrictive measures until the end of the tourist season, because the nature of the spread is different according to Minister Plevris.

Doctors admit they expected a summer wave of the virus, but not this severe.

/BNR