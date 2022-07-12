Greece is expecting a New Covid Peak between July 15 and 25

World » EU | July 12, 2022, Tuesday // 13:17
Bulgaria: Greece is expecting a New Covid Peak between July 15 and 25 @Wikimedia Commons

Greece is moving towards the peak of the contagion wave with Omicron variants. About 400 patients a day are admitted to hospitals, but the percentage of people with severe symptoms and deaths is low, according to the health ministry in Athens.

Between July 15th and 25th, the peak of the wave of infected with the new variant of Omicron is expected.

These are the conclusions of the specialists in Greece. They indicate that the number of new infections could reach 25,000 per day. From the end of July, there will be a gradual decline in the spread of the virus. Until then, doctors recommend wearing masks outdoors in public places where many people gather and it is not possible to keep a distance.

In this wave, people are infected outdoors, not in closed public places, which practically do not work in the summer in Greece”, Health Minister Plevris emphasized in a statement.

Greece will not return any restrictive measures until the end of the tourist season, because the nature of the spread is different according to Minister Plevris.

Doctors admit they expected a summer wave of the virus, but not this severe.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: peak, wave, covid, omicron, greece
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria