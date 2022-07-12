Bulgarian Posts Resumes the Sending of Mail to Russia and Belarus
Bulgarian Posts resume accepting all types of shipments and mail to Russia and Belarus.
This begins today, July 12th.
An exception is made only for courier (EMS) shipments to Belarus.
We remind you that the acceptance of shipments to both countries was suspended on February 25 - a day after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
