Bulgarian Posts Resumes the Sending of Mail to Russia and Belarus

Society | July 12, 2022, Tuesday // 13:12
Bulgarian Posts Resumes the Sending of Mail to Russia and Belarus

Bulgarian Posts resume accepting all types of shipments and mail to Russia and Belarus.

This begins today, July 12th.

An exception is made only for courier (EMS) shipments to Belarus.

We remind you that the acceptance of shipments to both countries was suspended on February 25 - a day after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria