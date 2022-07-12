Belarusian Mothers Oppose the Russian War in Ukraine

Belarusian mothers launched a flash mob to protest against the involvement of Belarusians in the Russian war against Ukraine. They put their children's toys in conspicuous places with paper sheets reading calls to stop the war.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatens Ukraine to join Russia in the war against Ukraine.

One of the participants of the peaceful protest wrote: "My baby elephant, my kitten, my son. Your mother won't allow (anyone) to take your life. We are against war! Let the sons of Lukashenko go under the bombs!".

According to the flash mob organizers, the authorities put pressure on Belarusians who voice opposition to them. "Those who dare to say a word against the government are fired, beaten, and may even be sentenced to death. Therefore, the women who decided on this amazing action are an example for us", reads their statement.

Belarusian mothers now call on every citizen of Belarus to join this action to show that people oppose the deaths of their sons.

To avoid punishment, they recommend leaving inscriptions printed on the printer next to the toys. They also say it will be much safer if the participants leave toys only when no one is around or at the entrances of buildings. After that, they recommend taking photos, sending them to the bot, and deleting them as soon as possible.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has been supporting Russian military aggression against Ukraine for a long time. Currently, it doesn't take part in the war directly, but Belarus allows Russia to use its territories to launch troops and missiles against Ukraine.

In June, Belarusian troops started new military drills along the Belarus-Ukraine border. However, Ukrainian authorities believe that now these military exercises don't pose a threat to Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg