COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,308 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | July 12, 2022, Tuesday // 10:28
In the last 24 hours, 1,308 new cases of infection with the coronavirus and five deaths from the infection were registered in Bulgaria, it became clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

For the past 24 hours, 7,368 tests were performed, and 17.7% of them were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus in our country reached 1,179,497. There are 9,091 active cases.

During the last 24 hours, 3076 people were cured. The total number of those cured reached 1,133,129.

There are 456 hospitalized, and 33 people in intensive care units.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in our country reached 37,277.

Of those infected for the day, 62.39% were not vaccinated and 100% of those who died for the day were not vaccinated.

There are 122 new arrivals in hospitals. Of them, 70.49% have not been vaccinated.

