Europe Recommends a Second Booster for Everyone over 16 years old

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) recommend considering a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 60 to 79 years and those in a state of health that makes them exposed to a high risk of acute diseases.

In April, the two medical institutions recommended this measure for people over 80 years of age. However, now they indicate the new age limit because of the new wave of coronavirus, which leads to an increased number of hospitalizations, including in intensive care.

The agencies clarify that the second dose must be given at least 4 months after the first. The focus should be on people who received the previous booster dose more than half a year ago.

In Bulgaria, anyone vaccinated with two doses and a booster, or a single-dose vaccine and a booster can get a second booster dose 6 months after the first - regardless of age. The health authorities in our country recommend that people with chronic diseases and those over 65 do it as soon as possible - the new wave in our country is expected to reach its peak in August,

