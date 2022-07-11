Lithuania Stopped the Transit of Russian Vodka to Kaliningrad

Russia will no longer be able to transport vodka through the territory of Lithuania to Kaliningrad.

This is clear from the new restrictions introduced today by Vilnius.

As of today, cement, timber, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals cannot be transported through Lithuania to Kaliningrad, Reuters reported. This was announced by a customs spokesman in the Baltic Republic.

The additional restrictions are in line with EU sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

On July 8, Moscow threatened Vilnius and the EU with harsh measures if the movement of certain types of goods through Lithuania to Kaliningrad was not restored within days.

Today, the governor of the enclave, Anton Alikhanov, proposed a total ban on land movement of goods between Russia and the three Baltic states. Thus, they will be forced to use the port of Kaliningrad.

/ClubZ