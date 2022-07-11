Bulgarian Scientists have created a Liquid Thermometer

A unique and patented indicator for measuring temperature was presented at "Prof. Dr. Asen Zlatarov" University.

How to monitor the body temperature of children and adults around the clock, without using a device, with the help of a thermochromic indicator was presented for the first time at the University in Burgas.

The innovative and unique product has already been registered in the Bulgarian patent office and is the result of hard, responsible scientific work in the conditions of a public-private partnership.

The rector of the higher institution Prof. Magdalena Mitkova presented the team of chemists and doctors who developed the product. Among them are the vice-rector of the university Prof. Svetlana Zheleva, Dr. Anton Tanev, Prof. Ivaylo Tankov, Dr. Anife Veli and Dr. Radoslava Nikolova.

From the presentation of Prof. Zheleva, it became clear that the indicator is able to register any inflammation of a different nature in the human organism as soon as it appears. The product is already produced by "Unichimko-therm LLC" and is expected to be available in the pharmacy network soon.

The Mayor of Burgas Municipality, Dimitar Nikolov, representatives of the Maritime Municipality, RHI, major hospitals and other institutions and organizations in the region were the first to learn about the qualities of the product.

The thermochromic indicator is unique and innovative due to the following qualities:

- Its completely harmless composition.

- A quick way to record a person's body temperature rise in real-time.

rise in real-time. - Acts for a long time as an application on human skin.

- After use, it does not need to be stored as hazardous waste.

- Quick visual reading in tracking the change in body temperature over a long period of time, not just at a certain moment - a minute or an hour.

over a long period of time, not just at a certain moment - a minute or an hour. - Ability to be used daily and/or permanently.

- It is a facilitation in order to detect a general or local infectious or other type of inflammation in the human body and to take measures for treatment in a timely manner.

How to measure body temperature

Until now, mercury, alcohol and electronic thermometers were the only way to measure body temperature.

By placing a one-time application of the Thermochromic Indicator, the body temperature can be read immediately and in real-time. The incredible advantage of this product is that the moment the temperature starts to rise, by means of a color change of the applied application, with an accuracy of 0.1°C, the temperature value can be registered even before the body reacts with other symptoms.

The thermochromic indicator allows to track the temperature after its single application for up to 48 hours. This depends on the correct execution of the instructions.

The product was developed on the basis of a microencapsulated pigment, soluble in a non-aqueous bio-environment. Cleans easily with water or a dry cloth.

