The US is urging China to Oppose Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged China to oppose Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Blinken spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The meeting between the two lasted 5 hours. According to Antony Blinken, China cannot remain neutral regarding the conflict in Ukraine, which poses a challenge to the international world order. The US Secretary of State recalls that in April, China was one of the 24 countries that voted against a UN resolution to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council.

The US secretary of state says he told his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that all countries must stand up to the Russian invasion.

The two also discussed relations between China and the United States, North Korea's nuclear program and possible areas for enhanced cooperation on climate, global health and food security.

Blinken has also addressed US concerns about Chinese activity toward Taiwan, which it believes has increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, concerns about the treatment of Uyghurs, a Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and the problems in Hong Kong.

/BNR