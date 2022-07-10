COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 361 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 361, with 1,688 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

There have been no deaths in the last 24 hours, so the number of victims of COVID-19 remains at 37,266.

Active cases were 10,640. 154 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

There are 10 new hospital admissions, the total number of those hospitalized is 451, and 37 people are in intensive care units.

49 patients with covid were counted as cured.

/BTA