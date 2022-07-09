Fitch: Belarus is on the Brink of Bankruptcy

Business » FINANCE | July 9, 2022, Saturday // 10:49
Bulgaria: Fitch: Belarus is on the Brink of Bankruptcy @Flickr

The international rating agency based in London - Fitch Ratings, lowered the long-term rating of the Republic of Belarus from "CCC" to "C". This brings the country one step closer to bankruptcy. This is stated in a message on the agency's official website.

The downgrade follows the June 29 decision by the Council of Ministers and the National Bank of Belarus that Eurobond payments will be made in Belarusian rubles instead of US dollars.

"This is contrary to the bond contract documents, which do not allow settlements in alternative currencies," the agency stressed.

If Belarusian Eurobond payments are not made by the end of the grace period on July 13, Fitch will consider this a default and downgrade the country's rating to 'RD' (restricted default) and then to 'D' (bankruptcy). This status will be maintained until Belarus normalizes its relations with international creditors, the agency notes.

At the end of last month, Russia defaulted on its foreign currency obligations, the culmination of sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow, which closed the way for payments to foreign creditors.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Fitch, ratings, Belarus, bancruptcy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria