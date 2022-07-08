Construction Works on the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector have been Completed

Resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will be on a one-day visit to Greece, where, at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he will participate in the official ceremony marking the completion of the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria Intersystem Gas Connection (IGB).

The event will take place on July 8, Friday, in the area of the city of Komotini, where together with the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Greece, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov will also be present.

The interconnector is of great importance not only for the development of our regions but also for the energy independence and security of Bulgaria. The Greece-Bulgaria gas connection will connect the gas transmission networks of the two neighboring countries, providing Bulgaria with access to the Southern Gas Corridor and to a number of new sources of natural gas.

The implementation of the project, which was started nearly 12 years ago, is successfully completed after receiving a major boost in the last 6 months. At the beginning of July, the main construction works were completed. The linear part is completely completed - all pipes are welded, laid, buried and hydro-tested. Passed hydraulic tests ensure that the facility has the required strength, meets all industry standards and is quality built.

The introduction into commercial operation of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector will be realized after the completion of the mandatory administrative procedures, and until then our country will receive in full the agreed quantities of Azeri gas at the temporary delivery point - Nea Mesemvria.

/BGNES