COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Active Cases continue to Decrease

Active cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria decreased to 17,405, after 10,010 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. This is shown by data in the Unified Information Portal.

For comparison, active cases were 26,574 yesterday and 38,972 on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 842 coronavirus infections were reported out of a total of 5,149 tests (16.35 percent positive). One person with covid died and 76 were hospitalized in a 24-hour period.

A total of 440 people are hospitalized, 37 of them in intensive care units. During the last 24 hours, 2,548 doses of vaccine were administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA