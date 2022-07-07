Sofia: Crash between 2 Public Transport Buses - there are Injuries

An accident between two public transport buses in the capital of Bulgaria. According to initial information, 11 people were injured. There is a child among them.

One of the passengers has a fractured arm, the others are slightly injured. They are accommodated in ISUL and "Pirogov" hospitals.

The accident happened at 11:00 a.m. in the area of “Stochna Gara”. According to initial information, the cause of the accident was carelessness or an error on the part of the driver of the second bus. The buses literally crashed into each other.

The investigation will continue. Traffic in the area has not been stopped.

/BNT