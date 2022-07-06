Biden backs Turkey's F-16 request

Business | July 6, 2022, Wednesday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Biden backs Turkey's F-16 request US President Joe Biden (left) and Turkish President Recep Erdogan (right) @Euractiv

US President Joe Biden has approved the sale of upgraded F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Our position on the F-16 issue is extremely clear. We have been discussing this issue for months. President Biden supports this request of Turkey," emphasized Jean-Pierre.

US President Joe Biden said at a press conference after the NATO summit in Madrid that the US should supply F-16s to Ankara.

"We need to sell to Turkey and modernize the F-16s. Any other step is not in the interest of the United States. We need to get the support of Congress and I think we will get it," the US president said.

On July 5, a group of senators from the US House of Representatives sent a letter to the White House chief criticizing Biden's position on the sale of modernized F-16 jets to Turkey.

/BGNES

Tags: Biden, turkey, F-16, US
