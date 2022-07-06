Temperatures are Dropping, Dangerous Weather in half of Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 6, 2022, Wednesday // 08:46
Bulgaria: Temperatures are Dropping, Dangerous Weather in half of Bulgaria @Pixabay

Today, temperatures will drop by 5-7° Celsius. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the country. Significant precipitation is also expected.

A cold atmospheric front is entering over the country. It will be cloudy at night in most of the country, and cloud cover will begin in the morning over Western Bulgaria. At noon and over the central part of the country, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, and in many places there will be short-term precipitation, thunderstorms and hail.

It will remain mostly sunny and hot along the Black Sea, with a moderate south-easterly wind.

In the western half of the country, the wind will be oriented from the northwest, will intensify and cold air will begin to invade with it. Temperatures will drop by 5-7°C.

The maximum temperatures will be in a wide range - from 26°C in the western regions to 36°C in Eastern Bulgaria.

temperatures, clouds, cumulus, weather
