COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 866 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
866 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours. They were discovered after 5,189 tests were performed, data from the Unified Information Portal show. 16.7% of the tested samples were positive.
The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 417. On Tuesday, they were 396. Patients in intensive care units are 33.
13,442 were cured in the last 24 hours. For the same period, one new death was registered.
1,681 doses of vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours.
