COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 866 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | July 6, 2022, Wednesday // 08:42
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 866 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

866 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours. They were discovered after 5,189 tests were performed, data from the Unified Information Portal show. 16.7% of the tested samples were positive.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 417. On Tuesday, they were 396. Patients in intensive care units are 33.

13,442 were cured in the last 24 hours. For the same period, one new death was registered.

1,681 doses of vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria