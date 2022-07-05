COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 942 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 942 new cases of infection with the coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria with 6,702 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Newly infected are 14 percent of those tested.

Three people died during the day.

Of the new cases, 62.10 percent were not vaccinated. There are 51,549 active cases, and a total of 1,174,216 confirmed infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,260.

396 people were hospitalized, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 81 new arrivals in hospitals, of which 71.60 percent have not been vaccinated.

People with a completed vaccination course are considered vaccinated.

Those cured for the last 24 hours are 9,372, and their total number so far is 1,085,407.

The administered doses of vaccine are a total of 4,413,874, of which 1242 for the last 24 hours.

/BTA