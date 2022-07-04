COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 183 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | July 4, 2022, Monday // 08:38
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 183 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

183 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 13.5% of the 1,353 tests performed were positive.

369 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 26 of them are in intensive care units.

There have been no deaths as a result of the infection in the last 24 hours, and 15 people have been cured.

13 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday.

/BNT

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria