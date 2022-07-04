COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 183 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

183 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 13.5% of the 1,353 tests performed were positive.

369 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 26 of them are in intensive care units.

There have been no deaths as a result of the infection in the last 24 hours, and 15 people have been cured.

13 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday.

/BNT