3.8 million Bulgarians are expected to Travel Abroad in the Period May-September

3,800,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel abroad in the period from May to September. At the same time, around 14 million trips by Bulgarians within the country are expected for the period, predicts Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Assessments and Analyzes in Tourism.

The main destinations for Bulgarian tourists are Turkey, Greece, Serbia, North Macedonia and the countries of the European Union. Intensive trips of our compatriots are expected this summer, said Rumen Draganov: "Since we have a total of 20-21 million trips by Bulgarians in Bulgaria annually, together with those who are abroad, there are 28 million trips".

Bulgarian tourists make 6.3 trips per year on average. The crisis, high prices and inflation do not affect the intensity of trips:

"At least until the middle of June, that is, we have higher travel loads than the previous two years 2020 and 2021. We explain it with the end of the pandemic. Here, only at the beginning of May we have more than 1,000,000 trips of Bulgarians in Bulgaria".

From May to September, our country is expected to be visited by 5.5 million foreign tourists. In May alone, their number is over 800,000, Rumen Draganov also said.

According to him, visitors feel that our country is a peaceful destination. The tourism business is faced with a number of complex problems that must be solved:

"Finding workers, finding the best products, finding tourists to stay at their base and their service. Anyone who knows how to do tourism generally has no problems. And the same applies to tourists - tourists, who know how to travel, have no problems," commented Draganov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR