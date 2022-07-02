COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 538 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
538 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. This is according to the data of the Unified Information Portal as of zero hour on July 2.
The tests done were 3903, i.e. the positive samples were 13.78 percent.
With this, the confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in our country are 1,172,777 with a total of 10,110,788 tests performed.
In the last 24 hours, two people have died from complications related to the infection. The total number reached 37,257 people.
Of the cases for the day, 60.22 percent were not vaccinated, unimmunized were also the two dead.
Newly admitted to hospitals are 54 people (75.93 percent unvaccinated), with a total of 368 hospitalized, of which 28 - in intensive care units.
There were 806 people cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,075,997 people during the pandemic.
The administered doses of vaccines during the last 24 hours are 1197.
