COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 538 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | July 2, 2022, Saturday // 11:34
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 538 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

538 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. This is according to the data of the Unified Information Portal as of zero hour on July 2.

The tests done were 3903, i.e. the positive samples were 13.78 percent.

With this, the confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in our country are 1,172,777 with a total of 10,110,788 tests performed.

In the last 24 hours, two people have died from complications related to the infection. The total number reached 37,257 people.

Of the cases for the day, 60.22 percent were not vaccinated, unimmunized were also the two dead.

Newly admitted to hospitals are 54 people (75.93 percent unvaccinated), with a total of 368 hospitalized, of which 28 - in intensive care units.

There were 806 people cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,075,997 people during the pandemic.

The administered doses of vaccines during the last 24 hours are 1197.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria