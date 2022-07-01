COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 472 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
@Pixabay
472 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 3677 tests were done. This makes 12.84% positive samples.
Four people died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.
645 have been cured.
There are 362 people in hospitals, 55 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours.
/ClubZ
