COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 472 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | July 1, 2022, Friday // 08:43
@Pixabay

472 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 3677 tests were done. This makes 12.84% positive samples.

Four people died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

645 have been cured.

There are 362 people in hospitals, 55 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours.

/ClubZ

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
