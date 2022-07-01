COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 472 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

472 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. 3677 tests were done. This makes 12.84% positive samples.

Four people died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

645 have been cured.

There are 362 people in hospitals, 55 of whom were admitted in the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ