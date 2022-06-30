Protest entitled "Bulgaria Does Not Want War against Russia" in Sofia

Politics | June 30, 2022, Thursday // 19:07
Bulgaria: Protest entitled "Bulgaria Does Not Want War against Russia" in Sofia @BNT

A protest titled "Bulgaria does not want a war against Russia" gathered in front of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia. People are dissatisfied with the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats from Bulgaria.

The organizer of the demonstration is "Russophiles for the Revival of the Fatherland".

From there they came out with a position in which they defined the actions of the government as malicious and predicted that they would harm the Bulgarian people, economy, and tourism.

According to them, no evidence of connections between the diplomats and the services was presented.

"Vazrazhdane" MP Tsveta Galunova also attended the protest, saying the party wanted the state to maintain normal relations with Russia and described the expulsion of diplomats as a step towards severing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

/BNT

