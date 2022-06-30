Kamala Harris has Announced that She will Run in the 2024 Elections

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that she intends to run for a second term with President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. She was answering questions from reporters on the plane en route to California.

"President [Biden] intends to run, and if he does, I will be his partner. We will work together," the White House spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported, citing sources, that advisers to the 79-year-old Biden were exploring the possibility of announcing the official start of the campaign to re-elect the Democrat as head of state next spring. However, the newspaper emphasizes, the entourage of the American leader cannot get rid of the fears in the Democratic Party about his readiness for a new election campaign. If the current US leader is re-elected, he will turn 86 by the end of his second term.

The Democratic Party is concerned about Biden's ability to perform vigorously in the next election, especially since the last election campaign was largely conducted remotely in the face of the covid pandemic, the newspaper said. In addition, many party members have criticized Harris for her actions as vice president. The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Harris was "irritated by questions [from party members and the media] about her intention to run for re-election in 2024."

According to Fox News, Biden and Harris' policies "failed miserably." "If you look at Biden's administration and close your eyes to age for a second, you will see that he has failed catastrophically in everything he has done, from revaccination [against COVID-19] to his failed withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fact that he allowed the wave of Omicron variant - we just didn't have tests. I want to say that all of this continues: the lack of baby food, the problems in the supply chain. The only person who can connect words in a sentence better than him is Kamala Harris. So neither of them will not be the main candidate [of the Democratic Party]," said media journalist Nicole Saphier.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES