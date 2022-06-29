Kremlin: Bulgaria Expelled Russian Diplomats under External Pressure
“The decision of the Bulgarian authorities to expel 70 Russian diplomatic and technical officials is not independent, but is dictated by external forces”. This was stated at her regular weekly briefing by the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova.
"We are convinced that this was done by order from outside. We are convinced that this was done despite the will, desire and aspiration of the Bulgarian people," Zaharova said.
She added that Russia reserves the right to respond with political and diplomatic measures, including asymmetric ones.
At the same time, Zakharova stressed that no one can destroy the centuries-old cultural and spiritual relations that connect the peoples of Bulgaria and Russia.
/BNR
