Black Smoke over the Russian Embassy in Sofia
Black smoke was visible over the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sofia, a Eurocom reported.
The reason for what is happening is still unclear.
The reasonable assumption is that the embassy burns documents because the temperature is 30 degrees Celsius and it is too warm to light a fireplace or stoves for heating.
Yesterday, Bulgaria expelled 70 Russian diplomats.
In addition, all Russian consulates in the country will close until further notice.
/Eurocom
