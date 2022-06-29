COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 549 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, 549 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria with 4,578 tests performed (nearly 12% positive), according to the data from the Unified Information Portal.

57.56% of new cases have not been vaccinated, according to statistics. Among the dead people - two for the last day - without vaccination are 50%.

The total number of confirmed cases in our country reached 1,171,235 with 10,098,967 tests performed.

The total number of victims of the pandemic in our country so far is 37,249.

A total of 1,073,969 people have been cured so far, and 1,460 in the last 24 hours.

339 people were hospitalized and 26 patients are in intensive care units.

The newcomers to the hospital are 43, of which 69.77% have not been vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,408,643 doses of vaccine have been administered in Bulgaria, and the number for the last day is 1160.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA