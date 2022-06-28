Fight in the Macedonian Parliament (VIDEO)

Building of the Macedonian parliament in Skopje @Wikimedia Commons

A fight between Macedonian lawmakers took place during a debate in the parliamentary Committee on European Affairs, BGNES reported.

The incident happened in the late afternoon. Commission Chairman Arber Ademi started throwing coffee cups at lawmakers.

He apparently fell into hysteria over the behavior of VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki. Deputies intervened to calm Ademi down so that there wouldn’t be another fight and a serious incident in the parliament of North Macedonia.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES