Fight in the Macedonian Parliament (VIDEO)
A fight between Macedonian lawmakers took place during a debate in the parliamentary Committee on European Affairs, BGNES reported.
The incident happened in the late afternoon. Commission Chairman Arber Ademi started throwing coffee cups at lawmakers.
He apparently fell into hysteria over the behavior of VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki. Deputies intervened to calm Ademi down so that there wouldn’t be another fight and a serious incident in the parliament of North Macedonia.
/BGNES
