Bulgaria: Third Case of Monkeypox has been Confirmed

Society » HEALTH | June 27, 2022, Monday // 14:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Third Case of Monkeypox has been Confirmed

A third case in Bulgaria of a man infected with monkeypox has been confirmed - the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev told journalists. Two cases were confirmed a few days ago. No surprise, according to Kunchev, as the patient was in contact with one of the first confirmed cases.

"If there is one good thing, it is that the West African branch of the virus has spread, which has a relatively mild course and less than one percent mortality, unlike the Congolese branch, which is much more aggressive," he said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: monkeypox, case, Bulgaria, Kunchev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria