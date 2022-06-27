Bulgaria: Third Case of Monkeypox has been Confirmed

A third case in Bulgaria of a man infected with monkeypox has been confirmed - the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev told journalists. Two cases were confirmed a few days ago. No surprise, according to Kunchev, as the patient was in contact with one of the first confirmed cases.

"If there is one good thing, it is that the West African branch of the virus has spread, which has a relatively mild course and less than one percent mortality, unlike the Congolese branch, which is much more aggressive," he said.

