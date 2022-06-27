COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 123 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
123 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours. This is shown by the updated data of the Unified Information Portal.
This is 10.84% of the 1134 tests performed.
320 patients are in hospitals, of which 26 are in intensive care units.
No people have died in the last 24 hours due to complications related to the infection, according to the Unified Information Portal.
