COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 240 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 26, 2022, Sunday // 10:48
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 240 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 240, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1974 tests were performed for the day, of which 12.2 percent were positive.

The active cases are 61 301, and 122 people were reported cured.

No COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours. The total number of victims of the pandemic is 37,246.

318 people are hospitalized. There are 26 in intensive care units.

There are 16 new patients in hospitals, and 81.25 percent of them are unvaccinated.

The doses of vaccines administered per the last day are 37. A total of 4,406,807 doses have been administered to date.

/BTA

