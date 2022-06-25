COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 254 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Eight people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, none of them have been vaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal. The confirmed cases are 254, 59.45% of which are unvaccinated.

2,601 tests were performed for their detection, which means that 9.77% of the tests performed gave a positive result.

Thus, the number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic reached 37,246, and the total number of cases - 1,169,728. Of these, 1,071,299 were cured (332 in the last 24 hours), and 61,183 cases are active. 309 are hospitalized, 26 are in the intensive care unit.

For the last day, 47 people were admitted to hospitals, 72.34% of them - unvaccinated.

A total of 2,061,364 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Bulgaria (447 - for the last 24 hours), with 763,402 people having completed the vaccination cycle.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA