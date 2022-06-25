COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 254 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 25, 2022, Saturday // 10:04
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 254 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Eight people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, none of them have been vaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal. The confirmed cases are 254, 59.45% of which are unvaccinated.

2,601 tests were performed for their detection, which means that 9.77% of the tests performed gave a positive result.

Thus, the number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic reached 37,246, and the total number of cases - 1,169,728. Of these, 1,071,299 were cured (332 in the last 24 hours), and 61,183 cases are active. 309 are hospitalized, 26 are in the intensive care unit.

For the last day, 47 people were admitted to hospitals, 72.34% of them - unvaccinated.

A total of 2,061,364 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Bulgaria (447 - for the last 24 hours), with 763,402 people having completed the vaccination cycle.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria