Maxim Behar Appointed as International Fellow of PRCA

The unique appointment was made in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the PR industry globally

The globally renowned PR expert and M3 Communications Group, Inc. CEO Maxim Behar has been designated International Fellow of the world’s largest professional PR body - Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA). He was recognised on the unified recommendation of the Chairman of Fellows, the Board Chairman, and the Director General of PRCA due to his outstanding contribution to the business of public relations and communications worldwide.

As PRCA International Fellow, Maxim's key role will be to help shape thinking on the future of the industry. Using his expertise and knowledge in delivering strategic communications and innovative approaches of the fast-changing industry, Behar has been hugely influential in the shaping of the PR profession globally as it stands today

He is a former ICCO President, current ICCO International Growth Chair, and also the President of the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) in Davos, Switzerland. Behar is author of the global bestseller The Global PR Revolution, has been inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London and awarded many titles, among them Best PR Professional in Europe for 2020 and 2022 by PR Week.

Maxim Behar: “It is a great honor to be appointed as International Fellow of PRCA, the largest professional public relations community in the world. I accept this as logical continuation of my tireless public job in several global professional communities and can guarantee that my input in PRCA important job will be significant.”

The PRCA is a global advocate for excellence in public relations, focused on the further growth and development of the industry with a particular emphasis on training, networking and events, best practice share and talent showcase opportunities. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, the association represents more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide and compels its members to adhere to the highest standards of professional and ethical PR practices. The PRCA also manages the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) - the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a globally renowned PR expert, entrepreneur, journalist, diplomat, and Harvard Kennedy School graduate. He is the founder and CEO of the Bulgarian leading PR company, M3 Communication Group, Inc., former ICCO President, and now serves as ICCO International Growth Chair. He is also the President of the World Communications Forum Association in Davos, Switzerland. He has been inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London and awarded many titles, among them Best PR Professional in Europe for 2020 by PR Week, Global CEO of the Year by The International Stevie Awards, and Communicator of the Decade by the Indian Association of Business Communications. His book The Global PR Revolution was ranked among the Top 100 Best PR Books of All Time by Book Authority and also made a bestselling record among new PR books on Amazon. Bulgarian born he considers himself a global citizen.

