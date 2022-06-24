COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 320 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 24, 2022, Friday // 10:52
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 320 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

During the last 24 hours, 320 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria from 3135 tests performed (slightly more than 10 percent positive). The dead for the same period are three, all of whom were not vaccinated, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.

The new patients in a hospital are 32 (90.62 percent unvaccinated). A total of 298 patients with covid are in hospitals, including 28 in intensive care units. There are 795 cured. The active cases of infection are 61 269.

393 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria