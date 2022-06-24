COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 320 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, 320 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria from 3135 tests performed (slightly more than 10 percent positive). The dead for the same period are three, all of whom were not vaccinated, according to data in the Unified Information Portal.

The new patients in a hospital are 32 (90.62 percent unvaccinated). A total of 298 patients with covid are in hospitals, including 28 in intensive care units. There are 795 cured. The active cases of infection are 61 269.

393 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours.

/BTA