Borrell Disappointed with the ongoing Veto on North Macedonia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is disappointed that Bulgaria continues to block talks with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM).

"We are not where we need to be, with the Western Balkans. Today we had to start negotiations with Albania and the RNM. And I can't hide my disappointment from many people. There is still hope. I do not know what the Bulgarian parliament can do in the coming hours. But things are not going well," he told reporters in Brussels.

Borrell spoke before the EU-Western Balkans summit.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, whose government was ousted yesterday, said earlier that there was no way our country could unblock the veto today.

Josep Borrell reiterated that unanimity is a major decision-making issue in the EU.

"We need to think about this because it can't go on like this - a country blocking for months," he said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was even sharper towards Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria's blockade of RNM's progress on its path to the EU is a disgrace," he said on arrival in Brussels.

And he accused European leaders of powerlessness, BTA reported.

"It is a disgrace that one NATO country, Bulgaria, is holding two other NATO countries hostage, namely Albania and North Macedonia, in the midst of a fierce war in Europe's backyard, while 26 other EU countries are sitting silently in a frightening demonstration of powerlessness," Rama said.

Albania is also hampered by Bulgaria's veto because the EU wants it to go in a package with the RNM.

/ClubZ