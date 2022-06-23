COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 336 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There are 336 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 8.7 percent of the 3,843 tests performed are positive, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

5 people died and 188 people were reported cured.

284 patients with COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 29 patients are in intensive care units.

360 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday.

