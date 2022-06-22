COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 310 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

310 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, three people have died, and the Unified Information Portal lists 481 people as cured.

3811 tests were performed or 8% of the samples for the day were positive.

40 infected people have been admitted to hospitals, bringing the total number of those currently hospitalized to 273. 32 of them need intensive care.

402 new doses of vaccines have been administered. 1916 infected were quarantined. The largest number of quarantined people is in the capital - 498 people.

/BGNES

