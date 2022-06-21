Bulgaria: Gendarmerie around Parliament for Today’s No Confidence Vote Debate

With reinforced security and gendarmerie with heavy equipment in the National Assembly, the debates on the requested vote of no confidence in the government of Kiril Petkov began.

The perimeter of the fences has been extended to St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane" will gather there, and supporters of the already triple coalition will gather in front of the National Assembly building

Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov reaffirmed that there were signals of provocations during the protests. He assured journalists in the parliament that the Ministry of Interior has strengthened the police presence in the area of ​​the National Assembly.

"Well, if we do not expect an escalation, there will not be so many police forces around the parliament. So we have taken measures to prevent disruptive acts at all, because there are such signals," said Minister Rashkov.

According to parliament's rules of procedure, voting takes place no earlier than 24 hours after the end of the debate. The draft decision is considered adopted when more than half of all MPs have voted for it. Upon rejection of a motion of no confidence in the Council of Ministers, a new motion of no confidence on the same grounds cannot be made in the next 6 months.

We remind you that a week ago, at the suggestion of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), who withdrew from the ruling coalition, the deputies voted for the early removal of the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev. Apart from TISP, his resignation was supported by GERB-SDS, DPS and “Vazrazhdane”.

/BNR