The Astronomical Summer begins Today

The astronomical summer comes on June 21 at 12:13 p.m. Bulgarian time. This year the beginning of summer will bring us a lot of sun and high temperatures.

The good weather will continue during the week, with short-term precipitation and thunderstorms in the afternoon after June 22. But rainfall and thunderstorms are common this year in late spring and early summer.

Tuesday will be the longest day of the year for our latitudes and will last 15 hours and 20 minutes. This is the day of the summer solstice when summer occurs in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere. For comparison - the shortest day of the year is in December with a duration of about 9 hours and 2 minutes. This is the day of the winter solstice.

