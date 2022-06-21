COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 380 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Three hundred and eighty-one cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 56.17% of patients have not been vaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

New cases were identified using 4,758 tests, which means that just over 8% of the tests performed were positive. There are three deaths as a result of COVID-19, none of whom have been vaccinated.

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 37,227 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 1,168,508 cases have been confirmed in the country, of which 61,778 are active. The number of hospitalized is 270, 31 of them are in intensive care units.

The number of new patients in hospitals is 60, of which 65% have not been vaccinated.

For the last 24 hours, 530 people have been cured, bringing the number of people cured since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,069,503.

A total of 4,405,168 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country, 361 of them in the last 24 hours. 2,061,018 people have completed the vaccination cycle, and 762,316 have received booster doses.

/BTA