Russia is already China's largest Oil Importer

China imported a record amount of crude oil from Russia in May, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Chinese imports of Russian oil have jumped 55 percent year on year. Russia has replaced Saudi Arabia as a major supplier to China amid lower prices at which Russian black gold is sold due to Western sanctions against Moscow, the news agency reported.

Imports of Russian oil to China reached nearly 8.42 million tons last month, according to Chinese customs. This equates to about 1.98 million barrels per day. In April, China imported an average of 1.59 million barrels of black gold a day from Russia.

Russia exports crude oil to China via the Eastern Siberia-Pacific oil pipeline and by sea via oil tankers. China is the world's largest importer of crude oil.

