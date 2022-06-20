Transport Strike throws Europe into Chaos
Strike wave in Europe - all flights departing from Brussels International Airport have been canceled today.
The reason - a national protest of security officials.
A statement from the airport states that there may be a big delay tomorrow due to today's canceled flights.
The Belgian capital is almost completely paralyzed - only one of the four metro lines runs at long intervals. The tram network also does not work.
About 70,000 people joined the march demanding a dignified life. Nearly 1,000 Scandinavian Airlines pilots have declared strike readiness over a pay dispute, and the Portuguese and Spanish cabin crew of a low-cost airline have threatened to protest and demanded better working conditions.
Tomorrow, in the UK, the biggest rail strike in 30 years begins.
/BNT
