Natural Gas in Europe rose by nearly 7%

Natural gas in Europe rose by 6.68 percent at 13:30 p.m. Bulgarian time compared to yesterday's price, according to data from the ICE exchange. Currently, futures for July at the TTF hub in the Netherlands are trading at 125.60 euros per megawatt-hour or about 1310 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters.

The exchange closed at a price of 117.74 euros per megawatt-hour on Friday. This morning at 9:00 a.m. Bulgarian time the trade starts from 124 euros per megawatt-hour.

At "Gas Hub Balkan" in the segment "within the day" at 13:30 p.m. the blue fuel with a day of delivery for today is sold at 14.96 higher price - 218.43 levs per megawatt hour compared to yesterday. Yesterday it closed at a price of BGN 190.47 per megawatt-hour, which is a decrease of 0.43 percent compared to the price of June 18.

The gas exchange in the "day ahead" segment closed yesterday at BGN 193.68 per megawatt-hour or 1.89 percent lower for natural gas with a delivery day for today.

