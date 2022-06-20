COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 92 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Ninety-two new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. No confirmed contagious people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were identified by 1,028 tests (nearly 8.95 percent were positive).

More than 56 percent of newly infected people have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed a vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 1,168,127. They were detected by 10,067,798 tests (11.60 percent are positive).

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after coronavirus infection remains 37,224.

256 people were hospitalized, 28 of them in intensive care units.

The number of new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours is 8. Only one of them has been vaccinated.

Thirty-six people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have been cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of healed is 1,068,973.

Only two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4 404 808.

2,060,932 people have completed a vaccination course. 762,078 people received a booster (booster) dose, i.e. they were revaccinated.

