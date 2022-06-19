COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 121 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 19, 2022, Sunday // 08:16
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 121 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

One hundred and twenty-one are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 8.5% of the 1425 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

Most new cases are in Sofia - 56, followed by Varna district with 9 newly infected.

248 people are treated in hospitals; 27 are in intensive care units.

16 people were reported cured in 24 hours, one patient died.

19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country is already 2,060,931.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria