COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 121 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
One hundred and twenty-one are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 8.5% of the 1425 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight.
Most new cases are in Sofia - 56, followed by Varna district with 9 newly infected.
248 people are treated in hospitals; 27 are in intensive care units.
16 people were reported cured in 24 hours, one patient died.
19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.
The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country is already 2,060,931.
