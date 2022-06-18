Bulgaria: Warning of significant Rainfall and Thunder Today

Rainfall and thunderstorms will occur today mainly in the eastern parts of the country. In some places the precipitation will be intense and significant in quantity, accompanied by a temporary increase in wind. There are conditions for hail.

The wind will be oriented from the northeast and will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria moderate. The maximum temperatures will be between 23° and 28° Celsius, in Sofia - around 23°C.

Cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will also develop along the Black Sea coast. There will be precipitation and thunder in the morning along the northern coast, and in the afternoon in some places along the southern coast. A moderate northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 22°-23°C, as is the temperature of the sea water, and the sea wave will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains it will be rainy, with thunderstorms. The probability of hail is also increased. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow, which will intensify in the afternoon. The temperatures will drop significantly and the maximum at 1200 meters will be around 14°C, at 2000 meters - around 9°C.

On Sunday it will still rain only in some places, more likely in Southern Bulgaria. Warming will begin, which will continue in the new week, when in many parts of the country it will be hot, with temperatures above 30°C.

/BNT