COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 240 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

After 3722 tests for OVID-19 were made in the last 24 hours, 240 new cases were identified in Bulgaria, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal. This means that the number of new cases from the tests is 6.4 percent.

63.8 percent of new cases have not been vaccinated. All the dead were also not vaccinated.

With the nine people who died in the last 24 hours, the total number of victims of COVID-19 in Bulgaria has reached 37,219 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Newly admitted to the hospital are 24 patients, of whom 70.8 percent have not been vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospitals with COVID-10 is 251, in intensive care units there are 29.

1269 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

For the last 24 hours, 507 doses of vaccines have been administered, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Bulgaria to 4,402,422.

/BTA