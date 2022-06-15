Bulgaria: DPS and Vazrazhdane will Support the No-Confidence Vote

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) will support the vote of no confidence in the government submitted by GERB. The former rulers held consultations with representatives of both parties. DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi said GERB's motives were well-founded and reiterated the Movement's position that the most important anti-crisis measure is for this government to leave:

"We have given our assessment of this government - that it is the worst since the beginning of the democratic changes in Bulgaria, for the last 32 years."

"Vazrazhdane" will also support the vote because of the "inadequate anti-Bulgarian policy" - this was said after the meeting by MP Petar Petrov. According to him, early elections should be held as soon as possible:

“It is clear to all of you that if Vazrazhdane had 48 MPs, it would have cast a vote of no confidence. Vazrazhdane is a party that is consistent in its position. We have said since the beginning of this government that it should to leave and we will do everything possible to stop this inadequate government of Bulgaria”.

The leader of GERB's parliamentary group, Desislava Atanasova, said talks with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) would take place later today. There is an invitation for a meeting to the ruling parties and to the independent deputies who left "There Is Such a People" - Nikolay Radulov, Georgi Georgiev, Svetlin Stoyanov, Deyan Petkov and Ivo Atanasov.

Atanasova also specified:

“A resigned government does not automatically mean that the parliament stops functioning at the same time. The parliament stops functioning only when there is a presidential decree appointing a caretaker government. In this sense, there is time for parliamentary roulette, talks, consultations. including for voting on a legislative program”.

TISP MP Stanislav Balabanov commented:

"We will support the possibility of these people leaving as soon as possible - the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance and their entire political structure."

For his part, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov expressed confidence that the no-confidence vote would fail. And the chairman of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" Andrey Gyurov commented:

"By no means is a vote of no confidence on society's agenda, and we will do everything we can to avoid a political crisis and avoid a series of elections."

Andrey Gyurov also pointed out that the search for deputies from other parliamentary groups to support the government continues.

/BNR